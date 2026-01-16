Meta Lays Off 1,000+ Workers as Metaverse Focus Shifts to AI
Meta is laying off more than 1,000 employees as it scales back its metaverse ambitions and redirects investment toward AI-powered wearables. The cuts are concentrated in the Reality Labs division and include the closure of several internal game studios. Meanwhile, Vallarta Supermarkets is expanding outside California for the first time with a new store in Glendale, Arizona. The Latino grocery chain says the opening created about 140 jobs and marks a major step in its long-term growth strategy.