Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:03
Meta Lays Off 1,000+ Workers as Metaverse Focus Shifts to AI
Headlines

Meta Lays Off 1,000+ Workers as Metaverse Focus Shifts to AI

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Meta is laying off more than 1,000 employees as it scales back its metaverse ambitions and redirects investment toward AI-powered wearables. The cuts are concentrated in the Reality Labs division and include the closure of several internal game studios. Meanwhile, Vallarta Supermarkets is expanding outside California for the first time with a new store in Glendale, Arizona. The Latino grocery chain says the opening created about 140 jobs and marks a major step in its long-term growth strategy.
Headlines
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

MORE HEADLINES

Headlines thumbnail featuring Long Beach's Blair Field

Long Beach Coast Unveils New Pro Baseball Identity with a ‘Regulators’ Twist

Headlines thumbnail featuring Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña Makes History as Highest-Grossing Actor as Fallout Season 2 Rebuilds New Vegas

Headlines thumbnail featuring a crowded Macy's

Macy’s to Close More California Stores While AMC Burbank 30 Hits #1 in Profit

Oscars 2026 Best Picture Race Heats Up as the Music World Mourns Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir

Oscars 2026 Best Picture Race Heats Up as the Music World Mourns Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir

Headlines thumbnail featuring the Port of Long Beach

Port of Long Beach Sets All-Time Cargo Record as Steve Jobs Rarities Hit the Auction Block

Headlines thumbnail featuring a Sprinkles cupcake

Sprinkles Cupcakes Abruptly Shuts All Stores; Hegseth Tours Rocket Lab in Long Beach

Headlines thumbnail featuring Paramount and Warner Bros.

Hollywood War: Paramount Legal Battle Erupts as Stars Sparkle at the 2026 Golden Globes

Headlines thumbnail featuring Donald Trump

Trump Proposes Ban on Institutional Home Buyers; Google and Character.AI Settle Lawsuits

Headlines thumbnail featuring a SAG award

‘The Studio’ and ‘One Battle After Another’ Top SAG Noms as Universal Music Taps Nvidia for AI

Headlines thumbnail featuring JOP from Fuerza Regida

From Viral Hits to Crisis Aid: Fuerza Regida’s Global Milestone and MusiCares’ Fire Response

Headlines thumbnail featuring a firefighter during the January Fires in L.A.

Lawmakers Target Insurance Delays as Data Confirms California’s Outbound Trend

Headlines thumbnail featuring shipping packages

Holiday Spending Hits Record $258B; Grok AI Faces Safeguard Scrutiny

Advertisement