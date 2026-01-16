Long Beach Coast Unveils New Pro Baseball Identity with a ‘Regulators’ Twist
Long Beach is getting a new professional baseball team this season, with the Pioneer League’s Long Beach Coast set to play at Blair Field. The team will also use the name Long Beach Regulators for select games, a reference to the city’s hip-hop history and co-owner Warren G. Meanwhile, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson plans to invest $124 million to build a film and television production campus in Shreveport, Louisiana. The project includes multiple studio facilities, state-backed funding, and is expected to support thousands of jobs while expanding the region’s entertainment industry.