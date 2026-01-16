California’s dead malls are being defaced and taken over by vandals
For generations, the Westminster Mall operated akin to a town square for central Orange County — a place to socialize and be seen.
The mall, which first opened in 1974, closed it doors in late October and is expected to eventually be transformed into a mixed-use development with retail and housing.
As malls have closed, the expansive empty buildings have taken on a new draw as a kind of post-apocalyptic wasteland. The complexities of redevelopment often takes years, leaving the malls vacant and ripe for abuse.
