Take a trip down Highway 1 now that it is fully reopen for the first time in 3 years

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Highway 1 through Big Sur fully reopened Wednesday after three years of closures from landslides and rockfalls, allowing for an uninterrupted drive along the state’s iconic coastline between Carmel and Cambria.



Local businesses that struggled during the closure say they’re prepared for a surge in visitors as the famed route reopens.