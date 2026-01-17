Take a trip down Highway 1 now that it is fully reopen for the first time in 3 years

Highway 1 through Big Sur fully reopened Wednesday after three years of closures from landslides and rockfalls, allowing for an uninterrupted drive along the state’s iconic coastline between Carmel and Cambria.
Local businesses that struggled during the closure say they’re prepared for a surge in visitors as the famed route reopens.
Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.
Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.