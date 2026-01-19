Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:56
Mattel Unveils First-Ever Barbie With Autism, Designed for Sensory Inclusion
Mattel Unveils First-Ever Barbie With Autism, Designed for Sensory Inclusion

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Mattel introduces its first Barbie with autism, created in partnership with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network. The doll features sensory-conscious design elements and joins the Fashionistas line as part of a broader push for inclusion, with donations planned for pediatric hospitals. Saks Fifth Avenue seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after mounting debt tied to its Neiman Marcus acquisition. The company secures emergency financing, keeps stores open, and faces growing concern from suppliers amid a luxury retail slowdown.
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

