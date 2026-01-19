Paramount+ Celebrates 60 Years of Star Trek With New Starfleet Academy Series
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy launches a new chapter for the franchise, starring Oscar winner Holly Hunter and first-time screen actor Sandro Rosta. The Paramount Plus series blends young-adult storytelling with core Star Trek themes as it marks the franchise’s 60th anniversary. Noah’s Ark at the Skirball Cultural Center reopens after an 18-year run with a revamped, interactive experience, including new play features and a Bloom Garden focused on nature, accessibility, and caring for the earth.