Anas Alteimi on Saudi Arabia’s Transformation and of Biotech as a National Priority

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Anas Alteimi, Director of the Healthcare Sector at the Ministry of Investment in Saudi Arabia, discusses the Kingdom’s major health sector transformation and what has changed in how Saudi Arabia approaches healthcare and innovation. Alteimi explains why biotech has become a national priority and what specific gaps in care the country is trying to solve by investing heavily in research and development. He breaks down how digital health and AI are helping patients in practical terms within the Saudi health system and beyond.