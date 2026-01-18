“Heated Rivalry” dance parties show the beauty of fandom

“Heated Rivalry” dance parties have gone viral, expanding from L.A. to over 100 cities and creating accepting spaces where fans celebrate the queer love story. The HBO Max show prioritizes queer joy and pleasure instead of tragedy, offering audiences a rare happy ending and representation that resonates deeply with viewers. Fans describe the spaces as affirming refuges where queer people and allies gather without judgment, with one attendee calling it “a reason to dance.”