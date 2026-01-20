Biotech Alliance: Saudi as a Regional Manufacturing Hub for US Companies

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



This session examines Saudi Arabia’s value proposition as a regional manufacturing hub for healthcare and medical biotechnology companies from the United States. The discussion focuses on the Kingdom’s integrated health systems, industrial infrastructure, regulatory environment, and investment incentives that enable scalable, high-quality manufacturing. Through selected success stories, the session highlights how Saudi-based manufacturing partnerships are strengthening the biotechnology value chain, accelerating regional access to advanced therapies, and supporting long-term industrial growth aligned with national strategic objectives.