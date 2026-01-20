Biotech Alliance: KAIMRC From Strategy to Execution

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



This session highlights the role of the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) as a foundational ecosystem supporting Saudi Arabia’s National Biotechnology Strategy. The discussion focuses on how KAIMRC integrates clinical research, biobanking, data infrastructure, and translational science within a unified health system to enable rapid discovery, validation, and deployment of biotechnology innovations. Emphasis is placed on KAIMRC’s contribution to Vision 2030 through public–private collaboration, clinical trial execution, and the development of sustainable national capabilities.