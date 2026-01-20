Biotech Alliance: Artificial Intelligence in Antibody Discovery

This session explores how artificial intelligence is transforming antibody discovery by integrating machine learning with cross-species biology, from traditional murine models to human translation and unique dromedary-derived antibodies. The discussion highlights AI-driven approaches that enable targeting of previously undruggable receptors, accelerate lead optimization, and expand the therapeutic landscape for cancer, infectious diseases, and immune-mediated conditions.