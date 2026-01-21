The California park that inspired Disneyland — and still charms today at 75

Children’s Fairyland, a 75-year-old Oakland park, inspired Walt Disney and Disneyland with its imaginative, low-tech approach to children’s entertainment and storytelling. The park’s core mission—”No child without an adult, and no adult without a child”—has endured through societal changes, attracting 150,000 annual visitors. Under new leadership, Fairyland is expanding access for low-income families and broadening its stories beyond Northern European tales to include diverse cultural narratives.