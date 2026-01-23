Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:04
The Black cinematic community centering soundtracks
Travel & Experiences

The Black cinematic community centering soundtracks

Quincy Bowie Jr. staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Kailyn Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Quincy Bowie Jr. and Kailyn Brown
Just before the New Year, we spent a night at the Miracle Theater in Inglewood with DJ RoseGawd. Shes spent the past year building a cinematic community where cinephiles and casual moviegoers alike can gather to appreciate classic Black films and their soundtracks. To commemorate their one-year anniversary and spotlight the 30th birthday of iconic film “Waiting to Exhale,” they gathered for the final time of 2025.
Travel & Experiences
Quincy Bowie Jr.

Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.

Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown is a lifestyle reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Advertisement