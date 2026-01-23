The Black cinematic community centering soundtracks

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Just before the New Year, we spent a night at the Miracle Theater in Inglewood with DJ RoseGawd. She’s spent the past year building a cinematic community where cinephiles and casual moviegoers alike can gather to appreciate classic Black films and their soundtracks. To commemorate their one-year anniversary and spotlight the 30th birthday of iconic film “Waiting to Exhale,” they gathered for the final time of 2025.

