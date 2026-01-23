The Black cinematic community centering soundtracks

Just before the New Year, we spent a night at the Miracle Theater in Inglewood with DJ RoseGawd. She’s spent the past year building a cinematic community where cinephiles and casual moviegoers alike can gather to appreciate classic Black films and their soundtracks. To commemorate their one-year anniversary and spotlight the 30th birthday of iconic film “Waiting to Exhale,” they gathered for the final time of 2025.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.