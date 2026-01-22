LAX pylons go bye bye

Crews started removing the iconic LAX light pylons last week — but it’s just temporary.

LAX had to make way for major road upgrades ahead of the 2028 Olympics. The goal is to cut traffic with new elevated roadways. The artist who created them back in 2000 is helping redesign them, and once construction wraps, the pylons are expected to return.