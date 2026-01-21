Advertisement
Homeland Security agents open fire during pursuit; suspect crashes car and is arrested
By Brenda Elizondo
Ruben VivesClara Harter and Brittny Mejia
A shooting involving a federal immigration agent shut down a South Los Angeles neighborhood for hours Wednesday and drew a small crowd of onlookers and activists as law enforcement investigated.

Federal agents opened fire at a man after he rammed federal law enforcement with his vehicle while attempting to evade arrest during an immigration operation in Compton, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The man was not wounded, but a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent sustained unspecified injuries.

At 7:05 a.m., Homeland Security officers conducted an operation to apprehend William Eduardo Moran Carballo, a citizen of El Salvador who is accused of being in the U.S. illegally and “participating in a human smuggling operation,” according to a department spokesperson.
