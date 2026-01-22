Advertisement
Thrifting with the Stars: How Detoure’s Melrose Shop and California’s EV Surge Are Reshaping the State
Thrifting with the Stars: How Detoure's Melrose Shop and California's EV Surge Are Reshaping the State

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Gen Z shoppers are thrifting straight from influencers’ closets at Detoure, an “influencer thrift store” on Melrose Avenue with more than 250 creator clients. Sellers need at least 10,000 followers, earn 25% to 70% commissions, and unsold items are donated, returned, or cleared in quarterly pile sales. Meanwhile, California has surpassed its 2025 clean car goal, selling more than 2.5 million zero-emission vehicles since 2010, and continues pushing EV adoption with new incentives and infrastructure funding.
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

