From TikTok to The Vermont: How ‘Heated Rivalry’ Is Fueling L.A.’s Latest Viral Dance Craze
A TikTok-fueled dance party in Los Angeles is turning “Heated Rivalry” into a real-life community, packing The Vermont Hollywood with fan edits, themed visuals, and a pop-heavy playlist. The HBO Max series is already renewed for season 2, and the Club 90s team is planning more than 100 pop-ups worldwide. Next, Sophie Turner stars in the six-episode Prime Video limited series “Steal” as a messy London finance worker forced into a pension-fund heist, and she’s preparing to film Prime Video’s “Tomb Raider.”