Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:34
Oscar Nominations 2026: K-Pop and Wagner Moura Make History
Headlines

Oscar Nominations 2026: K-Pop and Wagner Moura Make History

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
KPop: Demon Hunters makes Oscar history with nominations for animated feature and original song, marking the first time a K-pop track has been recognized in the Academy Awards’ music categories. Meanwhile, Wagner Moura becomes the first Brazilian nominated for the lead actor Oscar award for his performance in “The Secret Agent,” extending a landmark awards run that already includes top honors from Cannes and the Golden Globes.
Headlines
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

MORE HEADLINES

Headlines thumbnail featuring a club

From TikTok to The Vermont: How ‘Heated Rivalry’ Is Fueling L.A.’s Latest Viral Dance Craze

BUSINESS HEADLINES 01/22/2026

Thrifting with the Stars: How Detoure’s Melrose Shop and California’s EV Surge Are Reshaping the State

Headlines thumbnail featuring Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong

Green Day to Kick Off Super Bowl 60 as Netflix Is a Joke Fest Unveils Massive 2026 Lineup

BUSINESS HEADLINES THUMBNAIL 01/21/2026

Edison Sues L.A. County Over Fatal Eaton Fire as Billionaire Tax Fight Looms

ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINES THUMBNAIL 01/19/2026

Paramount+ Celebrates 60 Years of Star Trek With New Starfleet Academy Series

BUSINESS HEADLINE THUMBNAIL 01/19/2026

Mattel Unveils First-Ever Barbie With Autism, Designed for Sensory Inclusion

Headlines thumbnail featuring Long Beach's Blair Field

Long Beach Coast Unveils New Pro Baseball Identity with a ‘Regulators’ Twist

Headlines thumbnail featuring meta glasses

Meta Lays Off 1,000+ Workers as Metaverse Focus Shifts to AI

Headlines thumbnail featuring Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña Makes History as Highest-Grossing Actor as Fallout Season 2 Rebuilds New Vegas

Headlines thumbnail featuring a crowded Macy's

Macy’s to Close More California Stores While AMC Burbank 30 Hits #1 in Profit

Oscars 2026 Best Picture Race Heats Up as the Music World Mourns Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir

Oscars 2026 Best Picture Race Heats Up as the Music World Mourns Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir

Headlines thumbnail featuring the Port of Long Beach

Port of Long Beach Sets All-Time Cargo Record as Steve Jobs Rarities Hit the Auction Block

Advertisement