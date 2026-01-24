Oscar Nominations 2026: K-Pop and Wagner Moura Make History
KPop: Demon Hunters makes Oscar history with nominations for animated feature and original song, marking the first time a K-pop track has been recognized in the Academy Awards’ music categories. Meanwhile, Wagner Moura becomes the first Brazilian nominated for the lead actor Oscar award for his performance in “The Secret Agent,” extending a landmark awards run that already includes top honors from Cannes and the Golden Globes.