John Wilson talks “The History of Concrete” at Sundance

John Wilson of “How To With John Wilson” premiered a new documentary at Sundance. In “The History of Concrete,” he attends a workshop on how to write and sell a Hallmark movie, and then uses that formula to create a documentary about concrete.



@bexcastillo stopped by the premiere to chat with Wilson about finding stories in the mundane and whether he enjoys being in the spotlight.