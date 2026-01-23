Advertisement
John Wilson talks “The History of Concrete” at Sundance
John Wilson talks “The History of Concrete” at Sundance

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
John Wilson of “How To With John Wilson” premiered a new documentary at Sundance. In “The History of Concrete,” he attends a workshop on how to write and sell a Hallmark movie, and then uses that formula to create a documentary about concrete.

@bexcastillo stopped by the premiere to chat with Wilson about finding stories in the mundane and whether he enjoys being in the spotlight.
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

