Warner Bros. Leads All Studios With 30 Oscar Nominations | Entertainment News 01/26/2026

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Warner Bros. led all studios in Oscar nominations this year with a total of 30. Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” set a record with 16 nominations, and “One Battle After Another” earned 13. Meanwhile, the La Brea Tar Pits received its largest-ever donation to build a new Ice Age research center. This research center will be central to a long-planned campus overhaul seeking to strengthen scientific research and increase public engagement.
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

