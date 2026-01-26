Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:40
A ‘lack of warning’ leaves community shaken after ICE pursues armed suspect
California

A ‘lack of warning’ leaves community shaken after ICE pursues armed suspect

Katerina Portela staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Katerina Portela and Brenda Elizondo
It was early Thursday morning when Fullerton Police Department received a startling call: a man, described as Hispanic in a white shirt, was seen jumping over fences with a handgun. They arrived at Highland Pinetree Apartment Homes at 6:46 a.m., where unmarked cars revealed that ICE, alongside the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), were also in pursuit.

Around the corner from the apartments where ICE searched, Woodcrest Elementary School prepared for another school day; students began arriving for their before school program 20 minutes after the search began, at 7 a.m.

The search that unfolded over the next hour is sparking controversy among the tight-knit Fullerton community, who, wary of recent ICE raids in nearby Anaheim and school shootings across the country, say local authorities didn’t warn them of the threat. Residents say that police officers opened the gates for ICE to enter the apartment property, which FPD denies.
California
Katerina Portela

Katerina Portela is an intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering breaking news. She previously wrote about L.A. arts and happenings for Image magazine. Portela recently graduated from San Diego State University, where she studied journalism and international studies.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Advertisement