A ‘lack of warning’ leaves community shaken after ICE pursues armed suspect

It was early Thursday morning when Fullerton Police Department received a startling call: a man, described as Hispanic in a white shirt, was seen jumping over fences with a handgun. They arrived at Highland Pinetree Apartment Homes at 6:46 a.m., where unmarked cars revealed that ICE, alongside the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), were also in pursuit.



Around the corner from the apartments where ICE searched, Woodcrest Elementary School prepared for another school day; students began arriving for their before school program 20 minutes after the search began, at 7 a.m.



The search that unfolded over the next hour is sparking controversy among the tight-knit Fullerton community, who, wary of recent ICE raids in nearby Anaheim and school shootings across the country, say local authorities didn’t warn them of the threat. Residents say that police officers opened the gates for ICE to enter the apartment property, which FPD denies.