Anduril Pours $1B into Long Beach Campus as Autodesk Cuts 1,000 Jobs
Anduril Industries says it will invest another $1 billion in California with a new Douglas Park campus in Long Beach, adding offices, labs, and prototype manufacturing for technology including drones, missiles, robotic submarines, and autonomous fighter jets. Meanwhile, Autodesk says it will cut about 1,000 jobs—around 7% of its workforce—citing strategic shifts and a push to expand AI leadership, with customer-facing sales teams making up the bulk of layoffs. The company says it will reinvest the savings through its fiscal year ending January 2027, and CEO Andrew Anagnost told employees the move isn’t about replacing people with AI.