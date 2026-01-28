Advertisement
Madison Beer Brings “Locket” to L.A. as Melania Doc Hits Theaters
Madison Beer Brings “Locket” to L.A. as Melania Doc Hits Theaters

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Singer Madison Beer talks about her new album Locket, which she says has “a sprinkle of 2011,” reflecting a more experimental sound inspired by music she misses from before the TikTok era. The project marks a shift from her last acoustic-leaning release and comes as Beer tours across Europe and the U.S., including a Los Angeles stop at the Kia Forum. Then, filmmaker Brett Ratner returns to the spotlight directing Melania for Amazon MGM Studios, following his years-long exile after sexual misconduct allegations he denied. The documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center before a global release.
