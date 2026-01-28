Madison Beer Brings “Locket” to L.A. as Melania Doc Hits Theaters
Singer Madison Beer talks about her new album Locket, which she says has “a sprinkle of 2011,” reflecting a more experimental sound inspired by music she misses from before the TikTok era. The project marks a shift from her last acoustic-leaning release and comes as Beer tours across Europe and the U.S., including a Los Angeles stop at the Kia Forum. Then, filmmaker Brett Ratner returns to the spotlight directing Melania for Amazon MGM Studios, following his years-long exile after sexual misconduct allegations he denied. The documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center before a global release.