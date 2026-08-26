Biotech Alliance: USA-Saudi Alliance in Robotics & Artificial Intelligence

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This session explores how the United States and Saudi Arabia are aligning expertise in robotics, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing to build resilient, scalable biotechnology and healthcare infrastructure. The discussion will address how automation and AI-enabled systems can improve quality, consistency, and cost efficiency across biopharmaceutical and cell therapy manufacturing, while strengthening supply-chain security and national capabilities. Emphasis is placed on public–private collaboration, technology transfer, and workforce development in support of Vision 2030, with the goal of translating advanced engineering into sustainable production capacity and expanded patient access at regional and global scale.