TikTok Finalizes U.S. Deal with Oracle/MGX as Mixue Expands to Hollywood & NYC
TikTok Finalizes U.S. Deal with Oracle/MGX as Mixue Expands to Hollywood & NYC

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
TikTok has finalized a U.S. joint venture with Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX, setting new rules for data security, algorithms, and content moderation while allowing more than 200 million Americans to keep using the app. Meanwhile, Mixue, the world’s largest boba chain, has opened its first U.S. store on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, offering ultra-low prices. Soon after opening the Hollywood location, the Chinese food chain opened more stores in New York.
