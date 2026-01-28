Travis Scott Shocks Fans in Nolan’s “The Odyssey” Teaser; Charlie’s Angels Reunite
- Share via
Travis Scott made a surprise appearance in a new teaser for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film “The Odyssey.” The rapper, who previously contributed music to Nolan’s “Tenet,” appears in a brief scene that was revealed during the NFL’s AFC Championship broadcast. Meanwhile, PaleyFest L.A. 2026 will reunite original “Charlie’s Angel’s” stars Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd, and Jaclyn Smith for a 50th anniversary panel at the Dolby Theatre, highlighting the show’s legacy as one of television’s first women-led action series.