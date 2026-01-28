Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:15
Minnesotans gather at Alex Pretti’s memorial to honor him, express frustrations
World & Nation

Portrait of Andrea Castillo
Mark Potts.
By Andrea Castillo and Mark E. Potts
The fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by immigration agents this month sparked outrage and protests, both in Minneapolis and around the nation.

Despite the cold weather, dozens of people gathered near the site where Pretti was killed, to pay their respects to Pretti and Good and and honor their legacies. Some demanded clarity and transparency while others expressed they feel scared but that they appreciate the messages from around the world.
Andrea Castillo

Andrea Castillo covers immigration. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she covered immigrant, ethnic and LGBTQ+ communities for the Fresno Bee. She got her start at the Oregonian in Portland. A native of Seattle, she’s been making her way down the West Coast since her graduation from Washington State University.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

