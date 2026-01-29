Advertisement
Michael J. Fox Joins ‘Shrinking’ & The 2026 Grammys Preview
By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Michael J. Fox reunites with “Spin City” creator Bill Lawrence for a guest role on Apple TV+’s “Shrinking” after being moved by the show’s portrayal of Parkinson’s disease. Fox, who has the disease, appears in season three as a patient who meets Harrison Ford’s character. Meanwhile, the 2026 Grammy Awards air Sunday from Crypto.com Arena on CBS and Paramount+, marking the show’s final year on the network. The ceremony will feature more than two dozen performers and returning host Trevor Noah.
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

