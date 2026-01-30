Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:25
You can book your own flying car from this California company
California

You can book your own flying car from this California company

Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen and Brenda Elizondo
CaliforniaTransportation
Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Advertisement