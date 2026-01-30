Breaking News
The Central Library turns 100 and unveils a time capsule
Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Rebecca Castillo and Tom Carroll
The @lapubliclibrary is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its Central Library in downtown L.A. this year. While the building officially opened its doors in July 1926, the centennial is being marked with a full year of special programming.

One of the major kickoff events was the unveiling of a 100-year-old time capsule, hidden for decades behind marble and brick walls. On January 29, the library threw a party to reveal the capsule’s contents. @tomexploresla and @bexcastillo stopped by to talk with @toddlerew who helped lead the project.
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

