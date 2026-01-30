The Central Library turns 100 and unveils a time capsule

The @lapubliclibrary is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its Central Library in downtown L.A. this year. While the building officially opened its doors in July 1926, the centennial is being marked with a full year of special programming.



One of the major kickoff events was the unveiling of a 100-year-old time capsule, hidden for decades behind marble and brick walls. On January 29, the library threw a party to reveal the capsule’s contents. @tomexploresla and @bexcastillo stopped by to talk with @toddlerew who helped lead the project.