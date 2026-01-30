Peet’s Coffee Shuts SoCal Locations Amidst Restructuring; Edison Sued Over Eaton Fire
Peet’s Coffee is closing several Southern California stores as it restructures its business. Unionized workers say the move was made without proper bargaining and could affect hundreds of employees nationwide. Meanwhile, a Pasadena Jewish congregation is suing Southern California Edison, alleging the utility’s aging power lines and failure to follow safety protocols caused the Eaton fire that destroyed its sanctuary and school buildings.