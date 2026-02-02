Bridgerton Season 4 Reveals Leads Luke Thompson & Yerin Ha; CA Targets Ticket Fraud
We begin with Bridgerton, as Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha step in as Season 4’s romantic leads, bringing Benedict and Sophie’s story to the forefront with themes of class, identity, and choice. Then, we turn to California’s growing fight over ticket fraud, where lawmakers advance a bill targeting speculative ticketing amid broader scrutiny of live-event giants Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation, as federal regulators continue to examine competition and market control.