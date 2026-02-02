Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Who will succeed Newsom, the best places to eat in L.A. and more big stories
Bridgerton Season 4 Reveals Leads Luke Thompson & Yerin Ha; CA Targets Ticket Fraud
Bridgerton Season 4 Reveals Leads Luke Thompson & Yerin Ha; CA Targets Ticket Fraud

By Angelica Coronado 
We begin with Bridgerton, as Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha step in as Season 4’s romantic leads, bringing Benedict and Sophie’s story to the forefront with themes of class, identity, and choice. Then, we turn to California’s growing fight over ticket fraud, where lawmakers advance a bill targeting speculative ticketing amid broader scrutiny of live-event giants Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation, as federal regulators continue to examine competition and market control.
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

