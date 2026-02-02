Voice AI Dictation Takes Over California Tech; JM Eagle Files New RICO Suit
We begin with a look at California startups and major tech companies promoting voice-based AI dictation as a faster alternative to typing, highlighting early adopters, popular apps, and the limits of accuracy and workplace comfort. Then, we turn to a legal fight in Los Angeles, where pipe manufacturer JM Eagle accuses a prominent law firm of filing fraudulent asbestos lawsuits, alleging a scheme to force mass settlements in a new federal RICO case that follows an earlier dismissal.