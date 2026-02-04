Innovators Unplugged: Archana Sahgal

Archana Sahgal, Founder and President of Hyphen, is on a mission to ensure that historic federal investments from climate bills to infrastructure actually reach the communities that need them most. In this video, we dive into how Sahgal is leveraging her experience from the Obama White House and Open Society Foundations to bridge the gap between public policy and systemic social change. Beyond the billions, Sahgal shares a powerful message for women in leadership: it’s time to stop being humble, move past imposter syndrome, and take credit for the work you’ve done.