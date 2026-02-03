How Rocket Launches and Flying Cars Are Reshaping California Skies
Rocket launches are rapidly increasing along California’s Central Coast as Vandenberg Space Force Base prepares for more than 100 missions a year to meet national security needs. Residents and environmental groups warn that sonic booms from launches threaten wildlife and disrupt nearby communities. Meanwhile, a Palo Alto startup is taking orders for an electric flying vehicle designed for short, low-altitude trips without a pilot’s license. Supporters see new uses for emergency and military operations, while critics raise safety concerns about crowded airspace.