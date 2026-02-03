Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Deported Mexicans stand out in their old hometowns, Disney names new CEO and more big stories
How Rocket Launches and Flying Cars Are Reshaping California Skies
How Rocket Launches and Flying Cars Are Reshaping California Skies

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Rocket launches are rapidly increasing along California’s Central Coast as Vandenberg Space Force Base prepares for more than 100 missions a year to meet national security needs. Residents and environmental groups warn that sonic booms from launches threaten wildlife and disrupt nearby communities. Meanwhile, a Palo Alto startup is taking orders for an electric flying vehicle designed for short, low-altitude trips without a pilot’s license. Supporters see new uses for emergency and military operations, while critics raise safety concerns about crowded airspace.
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

