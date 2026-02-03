Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Deported Mexicans stand out in their old hometowns, Disney names new CEO and more big stories
Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:50
Music and Activism: Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and SZA Protest ICE at the Grammys
Headlines

Music and Activism: Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and SZA Protest ICE at the Grammys

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Several Grammy-winning artists used the ceremony to protest recent ICE raids. Artists like Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and SZA criticized the agency, encouraged people to continue protesting, and uplifted those who immigrated to the U.S. in pursuit of their dreams. Meanwhile, the night’s top awards went to Olivia Dean for new artist, Billie Eilish and Finneas for song of the year, Kendrick Lamar with SZA for record of the year, and Bad Bunny for album of the year. Most of the ceremony’s 95 awards were presented earlier at the non-televised premiere show hosted by Darren Criss.
Headlines
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

MORE HEADLINES

BUSINESS HEADLINES 02/03/2026

How Rocket Launches and Flying Cars Are Reshaping California Skies

Headlines thumbnail featuring characters from the Bridgerton show

Bridgerton Season 4 Reveals Leads Luke Thompson & Yerin Ha; CA Targets Ticket Fraud

BUSINESS HEADLINES THUMBNAIL 02-02-2026

Voice AI Dictation Takes Over California Tech; JM Eagle Files New RICO Suit

Headlines thumbnail featuring Ray J

Ray J Reveals Heart Function at 25% Due to Drug Use; Marc Anthony Expects New Baby

BUSINESS HEADLINES THUMBNAIL 01/30/2026

Peet’s Coffee Shuts SoCal Locations Amidst Restructuring; Edison Sued Over Eaton Fire

Headlines thumbnail featuring Michael J. Fox and Harrison Ford on set for the show "Shrinking"

Michael J. Fox Joins ‘Shrinking’ & The 2026 Grammys Preview

BUSINESS HEADLINES THUMBNAIL 01/29/2026

Amazon Cuts 16,000 Jobs & Covered California Subsidies expire

Headlines thumbnail featuring Travis Scott

Travis Scott Shocks Fans in Nolan’s “The Odyssey” Teaser; Charlie’s Angels Reunite

Headlines thumbnail featuring the TikTok app

TikTok Finalizes U.S. Deal with Oracle/MGX as Mixue Expands to Hollywood & NYC

ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINES THUMBNAIL 01/27/2026

Madison Beer Brings “Locket” to L.A. as Melania Doc Hits Theaters

BUSINESS HEADLINES THUMBNAIL 01/27/2026

Anduril Pours $1B into Long Beach Campus as Autodesk Cuts 1,000 Jobs

Headlines thumbnail featuring the Warner Bros. water tower and life-size Oscars statues

2026 Oscar Nominations: Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” Breaks All-Time Record

Advertisement