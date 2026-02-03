Music and Activism: Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and SZA Protest ICE at the Grammys
Several Grammy-winning artists used the ceremony to protest recent ICE raids. Artists like Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and SZA criticized the agency, encouraged people to continue protesting, and uplifted those who immigrated to the U.S. in pursuit of their dreams. Meanwhile, the night’s top awards went to Olivia Dean for new artist, Billie Eilish and Finneas for song of the year, Kendrick Lamar with SZA for record of the year, and Bad Bunny for album of the year. Most of the ceremony’s 95 awards were presented earlier at the non-televised premiere show hosted by Darren Criss.