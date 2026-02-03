Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at Grammys

According to President Trump, the 68th Grammy Awards on Sunday were “virtually unwatchable.” Still, he watched enough to take issue with comedian Trevor Noah’s latest turn as the ceremony’s host.



Trump, in a Sunday night post to his social media platform, said he intends to sue the comedian and former “Daily Show” host as he ragged on the “garbage” music ceremony, which aired live on CBS. Specifically, he says he’s seeking legal action against Noah’s quip linking him and former President Bill Clinton to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.