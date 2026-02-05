Advertisement
Inside the Waymo Santa Monica Accident: Safety Fears and Disney’s Big Shift
By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Waymo is under scrutiny after one of its self-driving taxis struck a child near an elementary school in Santa Monica. The company says the vehicle braked sharply and limited the child’s injuries, but federal safety investigators are now reviewing the incident. Meanwhile, Disney has named theme parks chief Josh D’Amaro as its next CEO. He will succeed Bob Iger next month as the company faces pressure from streaming rivals, a difficult box office, and rapid technological change.
