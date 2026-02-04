Measles cases grow in SoCal; one infected person flew into LAX, spent hours at Disney park

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



As measles outbreaks grow nationally and internationally, cases are increasing in the Southland — including one confirmed Monday in an international traveler who arrived at Los Angeles International Airport and then later visited a Disney park.



In the last week, Orange County has confirmed two cases and L.A. County has confirmed three cases, with the most recent Los Angeles case announced Monday evening in a resident who visited a Sherman Oaks restaurant while infectious.



All infections thus far have been recorded in people who had traveled internationally, and public health officials in both counties are urging residents to get vaccinated.