California Insurance Reform 2026: Lawmakers Crack Down on Insurers
By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
California lawmakers are demanding answers from major insurers over strict documentation requirements that wildfire victims say make it nearly impossible to receive payouts after losing records in last year’s fires. New proposals aim to expand advance payments and reform the state’s FAIR Plan. Meanwhile, quantum computing company D-Wave plans to move its headquarters to Boca Raton, Florida. The company says the shift is not tied to California’s proposed billionaire tax and will keep offices in Palo Alto and Marina del Rey.
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

