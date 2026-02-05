Advertisement
I got a colonoscopy for my 47th birthday. And the results...
Brenda Elizondo
 and Gustavo Arellano
By Brenda Elizondo and Gustavo Arellano
I kicked off the celebration last week with the funnest thing someone my age can gift themselves: A colonoscopy!

Colorectal cancer was the second leading second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. last year — and the toll is now skewing younger. Since 2021, the official recommendation has been to get screened starting at age 45 instead of 50, whether it’s an at-home test or a full-on camera where the sun don’t shine.

Only 46% of us Mexican American hombres are up to-date, compared to with 60% of white men, 61% of Puerto Ricans and 49% of Central and South Americans, according to the American Cancer Society.
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Gustavo Arellano

Gustavo Arellano is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times, covering Southern California everything and a bunch of the West and beyond. He was a finalist for the 2025 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary and the Mike Royko Award for Commentary and Column Writing and was part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News. Arellano previously worked at OC Weekly, where he was an investigative reporter for 15 years and editor for six, wrote a column called ¡Ask a Mexican! and is the author of “Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America.” He’s the child of two Mexican immigrants, one of whom came to this country in the trunk of a Chevy.

