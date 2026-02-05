I got a colonoscopy for my 47th birthday. And the results...

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



I kicked off the celebration last week with the funnest thing someone my age can gift themselves: A colonoscopy!



Colorectal cancer was the second leading second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. last year — and the toll is now skewing younger. Since 2021, the official recommendation has been to get screened starting at age 45 instead of 50, whether it’s an at-home test or a full-on camera where the sun don’t shine.



Only 46% of us Mexican American hombres are up to-date, compared to with 60% of white men, 61% of Puerto Ricans and 49% of Central and South Americans, according to the American Cancer Society.