Free Griffith Park museum gets a glow up
Griffith Park spans roughly 4,300 acres and is home to the Hollywood Sign, the Old Zoo, the Autry Museum, and countless plants and animals.
It’s a massive green space—and having a visitor center staffed by people who actually know the park can make a trip there even better.
Tom Carroll stopped by to chat with Ryan Kinzel, who works for L.A. Parks Ecology, about a recent renovation to the Griffith Park Visitor Center, where you can learn more about the park’s history, trails, and wildlife. The center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located near the intersection of Crystal Springs Drive and Fire Road.
