Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:06
Free Griffith Park museum gets a glow up
California

Free Griffith Park museum gets a glow up

Griffith Park spans roughly 4,300 acres and is home to the Hollywood Sign, the Old Zoo, the Autry Museum, and countless plants and animals.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
Video Journalist Follow
It’s a massive green space—and having a visitor center staffed by people who actually know the park can make a trip there even better.

Tom Carroll stopped by to chat with Ryan Kinzel, who works for L.A. Parks Ecology, about a recent renovation to the Griffith Park Visitor Center, where you can learn more about the park’s history, trails, and wildlife. The center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located near the intersection of Crystal Springs Drive and Fire Road.
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

Advertisement