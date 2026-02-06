Eddie Bauer Closures Hit California Amid Volatile 2024 Job Market
Eddie Bauer could be heading toward widespread store closures as its U.S. and Canada operator prepares a possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with employees in California and other states already reporting shutdowns and liquidation sales. Meanwhile, new data shows California’s job losses slowed in January even as layoffs surged nationwide, driven by major cuts at companies like UPS and Amazon, highlighting a volatile labor market at the start of the year.