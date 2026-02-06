Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:01
Eddie Bauer Closures Hit California Amid Volatile 2024 Job Market
Headlines

Eddie Bauer Closures Hit California Amid Volatile 2024 Job Market

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Eddie Bauer could be heading toward widespread store closures as its U.S. and Canada operator prepares a possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with employees in California and other states already reporting shutdowns and liquidation sales. Meanwhile, new data shows California’s job losses slowed in January even as layoffs surged nationwide, driven by major cuts at companies like UPS and Amazon, highlighting a volatile labor market at the start of the year.
Headlines
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

MORE HEADLINES

Headlines thumbnail featuring Dave Coulier

Dave Coulier Cancer-Free; Kristen Stewart Buys Historic Theater

ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINES THUMBNAIL 02/05/2026

Savannah Guthrie Mother Missing: Police Search for Leads in Arizona

Headlines thumbnail featuring a resident that was affected by the 2025 L.A. Fires

California Insurance Reform 2026: Lawmakers Crack Down on Insurers

Headlines thumbnail featuring Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Show Ending After Season 7 & Trump Sues Trevor Noah

Headlines thumbnail featuring a Waymo

Inside the Waymo Santa Monica Accident: Safety Fears and Disney’s Big Shift

ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINES THUMBNAIL 02/03/2026

Music and Activism: Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and SZA Protest ICE at the Grammys

BUSINESS HEADLINES 02/03/2026

How Rocket Launches and Flying Cars Are Reshaping California Skies

Headlines thumbnail featuring characters from the Bridgerton show

Bridgerton Season 4 Reveals Leads Luke Thompson & Yerin Ha; CA Targets Ticket Fraud

BUSINESS HEADLINES THUMBNAIL 02-02-2026

Voice AI Dictation Takes Over California Tech; JM Eagle Files New RICO Suit

Headlines thumbnail featuring Ray J

Ray J Reveals Heart Function at 25% Due to Drug Use; Marc Anthony Expects New Baby

BUSINESS HEADLINES THUMBNAIL 01/30/2026

Peet’s Coffee Shuts SoCal Locations Amidst Restructuring; Edison Sued Over Eaton Fire

Headlines thumbnail featuring Michael J. Fox and Harrison Ford on set for the show "Shrinking"

Michael J. Fox Joins ‘Shrinking’ & The 2026 Grammys Preview

Advertisement