Bad Bunny’s halftime show will serve as a reminder of Latino power

By Brenda Elizondo and Suzy Exposito
At this point, we’re used to Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny breaking records and making unprecedented moves: whether it’s becoming the first exclusively Spanish-language artist to win Album of the Year at the Grammys, or to headline the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

Yet morale is low in the U.S., as Latino and immigrant families across the country are torn apart by ICE, and our greater civil liberties are under attack. Editor Suzy Exposito explains why Bad Bunny’s triumphs should inspire Puerto Ricans, and Latinos of all stripes, to band together and amplify our people power.

