Mayweather Sues Showtime for $340M; Trump Orders Kennedy Center Closed
- Share via
Floyd Mayweather Jr. has filed a $340 million lawsuit against Showtime, accusing the Paramount-owned network and a former executive of financial fraud tied to his fight earnings Paramount has called the claims baseless and says it will respond in court. Meanwhile, President Trump says the Kennedy Center will close for two years starting July 4 for major renovations, calling the venue dilapidated and in need of urgent repairs. The plan has drawn criticism from lawmakers over governance and process.