Judge Approves Oceanwide Plaza Exit; Teamsters Demand Waymo Suspension
By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
A federal bankruptcy judge approved an exit agreement for the graffiti-covered Oceanwide Plaza towers in downtown Los Angeles, clearing the way for a potential sale and cleanup as the city looks ahead to the 2028 Olympic Games. Meanwhile, California’s Teamsters are calling on regulators to suspend Waymo’s license, citing safety and job concerns after a driverless taxi struck a child near a Santa Monica elementary school, prompting a national safety investigation.
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

