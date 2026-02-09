Advertisement
Leaders of secretive, cult-like group charged with two murders
Leaders of secretive, cult-like group charged with two murders

Mark Potts.
By Clara Harter and Mark E. Potts
Shelley Bailey “Kat” Martin taught members of her secretive religious group that she was like the character Neo from “The Matrix” — awoken from this realm by God and transformed into a perfect being, according to testimony from a former member.

The self-proclaimed “prophetess” appeared in San Bernardino County Superior Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing alongside four other defendants to face murder charges in the death of a 4-year-old boy and a former group member. The other defendants are her husband, Darryl Muzic Martin, 58, current member Rudy Moreno, former member Ramon Ruiz Duran Jr. and former member Andre Thomas, prosecutors say.
