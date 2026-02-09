Leaders of secretive, cult-like group charged with two murders
Shelley Bailey “Kat” Martin taught members of her secretive religious group that she was like the character Neo from “The Matrix” — awoken from this realm by God and transformed into a perfect being, according to testimony from a former member.
The self-proclaimed “prophetess” appeared in San Bernardino County Superior Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing alongside four other defendants to face murder charges in the death of a 4-year-old boy and a former group member. The other defendants are her husband, Darryl Muzic Martin, 58, current member Rudy Moreno, former member Ramon Ruiz Duran Jr. and former member Andre Thomas, prosecutors say.
