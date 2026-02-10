Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: A lefty turns up L.A. mayoral intrigue; San Francisco teachers go on strike and more big stories
Bad Bunny & Wagner Moura: How 2026 Became the Year of Latino Representation
By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Bad Bunny delivered a historic Super Bowl 60 halftime show in Santa Clara, as the first artist to headline the event entirely in Spanish. The Grammy-winning artist turned the field into a celebration of Puerto Rican culture and reggaeton underlined by a message of unity. Meanwhile, actor Wagner Moura’s milestone Oscar nomination for “The Secret Agent,” has made him the first Brazilian recognized in the lead actor category. Moura says the film, set during Brazil’s military dictatorship, reflects his belief that art and politics are inseparable.
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

