Bad Bunny shouts out local taqueria

Did you watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show? If so, you may have noticed Villa’s Tacos featured in Bad Bunny’s performance.

Victor Villa opened the flagship taco shop in Highland Park in 2023. Since then, they’ve opened two more locations and have plans to open several more.



Tom Carroll and Rebecca Castillo stopped by the original Villa’s Tacos to chat with Victor’s parents and some of the restaurants’ patrons.