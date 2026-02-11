How Haider Ackermann Met Tom Ford and Changed Fashion Forever
In the premiere episode of “Business Innovators UnPlugged,” Haider Ackermann shares the story of meeting Tom Ford for the first time, a rare personal moment between two fashion icons. The meeting marked the start of a relationship that led Ford to personally select Ackermann as creative director of Tom Ford.
Ackermann sits down with host Anna Magzanyan to discuss his first year at Tom Ford, being named GQ’s Designer of the Year and his love of camping.
